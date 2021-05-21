The Cape Ann Symphony (CAS) has released a Virtual Clarinet Quintet Concert, the third in its virtual concert season, featuring CAS musicians under the direction of conductor and music director Maestro Yoichi Udagawa.
The Clarinet Quintet Concert is available online now and features five Cape Ann Symphony musicians playing Clarinet Quintets by Mozart, Brahms, Francaix plus a special Gershwin encore.
The musicians include: Olga Kradenova, violin; Oksana Gorokhovskiy, violin; Bill Kirkley, clarinet; Brandon White, viola; Johnny Mok, cello.
The concert was recorded last month at the historic Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester.
"We are so proud of our musicians and their tremendous talents. These virtual concerts allow us to stay connected to our audience and patrons,” said Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White.
Maestro Udagawa and the team of CAS musicians agreed: "The pieces are incredibly gorgeous," says Maestro Udagawa, "and the musicians play them so beautifully. I am sure our audiences will love this concert.”
Five Cape Ann Symphony musicians will be playing selections by Jean Francaix, Johannes Brahms, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and George Gershwin.
Udagawa points out, "Written in 1977, the Jean Francaix work is a much more recent piece, and our audiences may not have heard his music as often as the other pieces in the concert. His Clarinet Quintet is very playful and very French—almost jazzy and definitely neo romantic. It is a fantastic piece, and I am thrilled to share it with our audiences. The Brahms is from the romantic period and absolutely gorgeous. The Mozart is playful and light, but very beautiful and full of contrasting feelings.”