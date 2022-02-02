Cape Ann Symphony will host its Musicians Unleashed pre–Valentine's Day Concert, Music For the Heart at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 6 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester.
Eight musicians will perform 12 works by 10 composers, including works ranging from Fritz Kreisler and Claude Debussy to Rogers and Hart and Irving Berlin.
"The Musicians Unleashed program will feature a wide range of romantic music starting with selections for violin, flute, cello and piano and ending with some well-known favorites from the Great American Song Book,” said CA Symphony Music Director Yoichi Maestro Udagawa. “The musicians are from the Cape Ann Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, and they are amazing."
The Cape Ann Symphony’s Musicians Unleashed programs were launched in 2019 and have become very popular. This year’s Music For the Heart concert program includes works by Austrian/American violinist Fritz Kreisler, French composers Cecile Chaminade and Claude Debussy, Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla and a finale featuring beloved classics from the Great American Songbook. Maestro Udagawa and the musicians will introduce each piece of music to offer audiences insight and little-known facts about the composers and their music.
The American Songbook pieces will be performed by the Jazz Dynamics: Byron Winn, vocal; Jeffrey McKeen, piano and vocal; Saul Cohen, sax; and Nick White, bass. The Jazz Dynamics program includes favorites from the Great American Songbook: Berlin's Blue Skies. Rogers & Hart's Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered, Arlen &Mercer's Accentuate the Positive, Webster & Burke's Black Coffee, Watts &Wyche's Alright, Okay, You Win, and Thielman & Norman's Bluesette.
A group of Cape Ann professionals, the Jazz Dynamics include dedicated music educator Jeffrey McKeen of Gloucester; former USAF fighter pilot Byron Winn; Radiocarbon dating doctorate physicist Nick White; and emergency room physician Saul Cohen, all of Manchester-by-the-Sea. All members of the Jazz Dynamics have had extensive training in music as well as in their chosen professions.
Tickets for Music For the Heart are $40. Covid restrictions will be in place. Contact 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org.