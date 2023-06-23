Cape Ann Symphony Yoichi Udagawa

For more than 20 years Maestro Yoichi Udagawa has been the CAS music director and conductor

 Jeph Ellis

 

Next month the Cape Ann Symphony’s 70-member professional orchestra will perform at Stage Fort Park for Pops in The Park, a special concert to celebrate Gloucester's 400+ anniversary celebration, on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.  The concert is free and open to the public.

