After a nearly two-year hiatus, it was good to be back.
On Saturday at the newly-minted Glen MacLeod YMCA in Gloucester, hundreds of people gathered for the 2021 Cape Ann Plein Air Gala to cap off this year’s successful return of the unique fine art competition that brought 35 nationally renowned “en plein air” artists from around the country to Cape Ann to paint outdoors and compete for a $20,000 purse.
The artists were all on hand, presenting their finished paintings, featuring all manner of scenes and styles from around Cape Ann.
A record number of paintings were sold, and Cape Ann Plein Air sold more tickets than ever. Partygoers enjoyed cocktails, delicious food and great music from Chris & Joe. And although it’s not really about who won, it was Rhode Island artist Jonathan McPhillips who won the juried competition’s top award for his coastal scene, "Surge of Energy.”