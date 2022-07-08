The Cape Ann Big Band presents vocalist Rhiannon Hurst and Nathan Seavey in a free concert on Sunday, July 10, at 7 p.m., at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester Mass. Big-band swing, jazz and more will kick off the exciting summer series of nine free concerts.
Director Carlos Menezes promises an exceptional show with solos by each of the singers, as well as featured soloist in the band.
This concert is sponsored by Pure Water Systems (Walgreen Plaza) and Atlantic Vacation Homes Realty.
Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are ADA accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner.
The rain date is Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. For further information please visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286