Peggy Coleman

Do you have an old sewing basket? Please contact us at 978-290-9312 or  juroke@gmail.com or message the Facebook page for Little Dresses for Africa Cape Ann.

Do you have an old sewing basket?  Or the notions to fill them?  We would love to have them!  Peggy Coleman is doing a fundraiser for the Little Dresses For Africa sewing center in Malawi.  Filled baskets will be sent with our table sewing machines for the women of the refuge center.  Please contact us at 978-290-9312 or  juroke@gmail.com or message the Facebook page for Little Dresses for Africa Cape Ann.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.