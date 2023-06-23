CA Big Band

David Benjamin, the Summer Music Director for the City of Gloucester announces The Antonio Gentile Bandstand 2023 Summer Concert Series.  He offers an eight-concert series of free concerts beginning on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 7 p.m. with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on August 27, 6:30 p.m. with the Rico Barr Band.  The weekend of August 19 & 20 will feature two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band will perform a “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” the Saturday, August 19.  Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on August 20.  This year marks the thirty-seventh season of concerts at the bandstand.

The opening Cape Ann Big Band concert on July 9 is sponsored by Pure Water Systems and the City of Gloucester. The concert will be dedicated to the memory of Anthony Verga, former State Representative. Local businesses and individuals sponsor the concerts.

