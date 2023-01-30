Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Special Events and Exhibitions with the Cape Ann Museum and Rocky Neck Art Colony to coincide with Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary
Forty years ago, the founding members of the Cape Ann Artisans had a vision to invite the community into their intimate studio spaces, share their work, educate visitors and locals on the creative process, and assure that their work found its way into the homes and hearts of art lovers.
In fact, this vision has held fast and the artisans have enjoyed an impressive following of both “regulars” and newcomers since the group came together in 1983. Annually, the artisans contribute tens of thousands of dollars to the local creative economy.
To honor the hard work of the nearly 100 present and past Artisans, the current group has designed a full year of diverse activities showcasing the artisan talent and giving back through art education. The event schedule begins next month with local painter Melody Phaneuf teaching a studio course at the Cape Ann Museum Studio entitled, “Introduction to Oil Painting with Impressionist Color.” A full schedule of this year’s programming is available at the CA Artisans’ website.
The core Open Studios will take place over two weekends – Spring (June 3-4) and Fall (October 7-8) and one single day in the Summer (August 12).
Beginning in February the events schedule will include a series of workshops in collaboration with the Cape Ann Museum and a month-long exhibit at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center from September 28 to October 29.
The first class by Melody Phaneuf beginning in February will be an introduction to Oil Painting with Impressionist color followed by a workshop with Sinikka Nogelo on “Trash Art” to coincide with April’s Earth Day. The full, year-long schedule is attached.
The “tours” are “self-guided” with 17 individual stops to visit with 18 artisans. The full group is listed online starting in April.
The Artisans welcome its newest member, Danette English and her Lanesville ceramic studio. Beth Williams, of Gloucester, a long-standing member of the group has returned after a sabbatical.
