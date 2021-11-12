The Manchester Woman’s Club’s (MWC) annual community fundraiser, “Buy-a-Bulb,” is in full swing and continues until the Friendship Tree Lighting on December 5 in Manchester’s Town Common.
This year, all donations will go to the MWC Scholarship Fund to “help light the future of our young people,” according to the Club. Donation envelopes can be found around town at various businesses, or they can be sent directly to MWC, c/o Elaine Persons, 56 Beach St., Manchester, MA, 01944.
Here are the donations and dedications that have been received so far:
Ann Coccoluto , Donation; Ann Cohen in memory of Susan; Anonymous, Donation; Charlotte Minasian, Donation; Dennison Hall, Donation; Eleanor Hatcher in memory of Bob, Don, Florence, Maureen, Shirley, Betty, Jim, John and Bill; Joan Desgroseilliers in memory of Joan, Harry, Dan, Janet, Harry, Mary, Jane and Skip; Karen Snider, Donation; and Mary Rerisi Tonico Ed, Donation.
This year’s Buy-a-Bulb fundraiser will go right up through December 1. Donors will get their names printed in the Cricket, and funds this year go right to the club’s scholarships for local students here in our community.