The Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to present The Delvena Theatre Company production of Bon Appetit Julia! at Crowell Chapel, 5 Rosedale Ave in Manchester on Tuesday, October 19, at 2 p.m.
A live performance featuring two actresses, Bon Appetit, Julia! is a sequel to Delvena Theatre Company’s ever-popular Meet Julia Child! show. Set in the late 1980’s, the show will focus on an insight into the beloved chef, Julia Child’s, life at that time. Julia will be demonstrating her culinary skills, with real ingredients, and encouraging help from the audience. An interactive, fun show! The cast will open up after the show for discussion regarding Julia Child.
The Delvena Theatre Company was founded in 1992 and has performed at various venues, most often at the Boston Center for the Arts. The company was nominated for five Independent Reviewers of New England awards. Its production of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' was on Theatre Mirror's Best List for acting, directing and production. Presentations of 'Anna Weiss' and 'Beyond Therapy' were included on Theatre Mirror's best play list and 'Blue Heart' was placed on Aisle Say's best list.
Bon Appetit, Julia! is supported in part by a grant from the Manchester Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. For more information or to sign up, call the Council on Aging at (978) 526-7500.