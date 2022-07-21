Birds Eye View

Ring Necked Pheasant

 Courtesy

Tweetings, fellow birders!

This week we're going to discuss one of my favorite memories from childhood, and I'm not talking about Wiffle Ball! (Although that would be fun).  No, when I was younger there was a specific street in my hometown which featured a long winding stretch of rich, beautiful farmland.  I would bike down there in the wee hours of the morning as the sun rose and just sit quietly, hoping for a glance at something special.  

p_5 Birds Eye View_Ring Necked Pheasant.jpg