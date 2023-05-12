Starting Friday, May 19, Manchester artist Juni Van Dyke will be featured in an exhibit close to her heart, "These Beautiful Hands," celebrating in gestures the personal lives of a series of local elders on Cape Ann. The exhibit runs through June 4 at the Jane Deering Gallery in Gloucester.
The exhibit includes sculpture forms of models' hands and accompanying paintings that are gestures to the stories these models tell from their long, rich lives. One participant described her life's challenges as being akin to horse jumping. Another described a busy and fulfilling life, but one also in constant search of a nap. Still another spoke of his life as a firefighter. These details—some small, some funny, others profound and important—have been translated and expressed by Van Dyke in a series of hands cast as sculptures to their counterpoints in individual paintings on board.