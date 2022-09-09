Acting 101, an introduction to the basics of professional acting for ages 6 to 12 years old taught by professional actress and Gloucester native Heidi Dallin kicks off on September 12 at the Cape Ann YMCA.'' After the tremendous success of the Cape Ann Y's first ever Performance Camp in July, it was clear that young people were very interested in perfecting their theatre skills," explains Dallin, YMCA of the North Shore Theatre Specialist, "Acting 101 is a great way for young actors of all levels of experience to develop their skills on stage and build their confidence." Learn acting techniques, develop stage presence and build self-confidence through theatre games, pantomime, improvisation, public speaking, and storytelling. Acting 101 at the Cape Ann Y is designed to provide young people an outlet to discover their creative potential through building self-confidence, and developing communication and teamwork skills to use in their daily life as well as introducing them to the skills necessary for professional theatre. Classes are Mondays: September 12 through September 26 from 4 -6 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA.
For fees, registration and further information, contact Heidi Dallin at 978-729-1094 or dallinh@northshoreymca.org or visit Cape Ann Y Acting 101 at www.northshoreymca.org