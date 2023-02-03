The North Shore YMCA organization will bring back a popular program launched last year when it hosts a February vacation youth theater program at the Cape Ann YMCA in Gloucester to encourage area youth to perfect their acting and performance skills.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 12:59 am
"We have a terrific schedule of February Vacation Acting, Scene Study and Performance Classes for ALL ages at the Cape Ann YMCA," said YMCA of the North Shore Theatre Specialist Heidi Dallin.
All classes are Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24 at the Cape Ann YMCA.
Classes are divided by age: Professional Acting Basics for 5 to 9-year-olds from 9 to 11 a.m. and Acting Intensive and Scene Study Workshop for 10- to 17-year-olds from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
"Seeing the incredible excitement and curiosity about professional theatre every day from all the actors I work with on Cape Ann, it was clear that young people are interested in theatre training,” said Dallin. “And now they can spend their February vacation acting!"
Enrollment is limited for both classes.
Both classes are taught by Gloucester native Heid Dallin, an award-winning professional actress and Harvard University graduate. According to Dallin who is in the midst of directing three productions: The Sound of Music Youth Edition at Manchester-Essex Middle School; Peter Pan Jr at East Gloucester Elementary School and Annie at West Parish Elementary School as well as preparing to direct 101 Dalmations Kids Edition at Plum Cove School in June.
Contact Heidi Dallin at 978-729-1094 or dallinh@northshoreymca.org with questions. To sign up for class, go to the Cape Ann YMCA online and click on “Register for Programs.”
