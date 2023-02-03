Youth Theater

The North Shore YMCA will host a February vacation youth theater program at the Cape Ann YMCA in Gloucester.

 

The North Shore YMCA organization will bring back a popular program launched last year when it hosts a February vacation youth theater program at the Cape Ann YMCA in Gloucester to encourage area youth to perfect their acting and performance skills.

Contact Heidi Dallin at 978-729-1094 or dallinh@northshoreymca.org with questions. To sign up for class, go to the Cape Ann YMCA online and click on “Register for Programs.”