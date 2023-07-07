Salem Willows

Salem Willows stage: North Shore Concert Band

                                                                                                    (Courtesy photo)

The North Shore Concert Band Salem Willows Summer Concert Series begins on Tuesday July 11, at 7 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows in Salem.  

Band Director David Benjamin will host a series of guest conductors who will bring their own exciting programs played by the professional ensemble.

