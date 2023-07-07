The North Shore Concert Band Salem Willows Summer Concert Series begins on Tuesday July 11, at 7 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows in Salem.
Band Director David Benjamin will host a series of guest conductors who will bring their own exciting programs played by the professional ensemble.
The series of six free outdoor concerts begins on July 11, at 7 p.m. with “American Salute,” a patriotic program conducted by Benjamin.
The next program on July 18, at 7 p.m. features conductor Peter Cokkinias with “Out of This World”, musical selections about outer space. On July 25, at 7 p.m. conductor Eileen Yarrison presents “New England Composers” featuring the music of Edward Madden, Leroy Anderson and more. Conductor Robert Chadwick leads the band on August 1, at 7 p.m. with “Music of the Home Front”, a concert of music that we have rallied around in times of war. Peter Cokkinias returns to conduct “Pride of America: All-American Composers” on August 8, at 7 p.m. featuring vocalist Ana Guigui.
The final concert marks the return of David Benjamin conducting “Band Favorites” on August 15, at 7 p.m.
The featured guest conductors are all members of the band, and each has extensive conducting experience. Peter Cokkinias is a former staff member at Tufts University, the Boston Conservatory and Berklee College of Music. He is also the music director/conductor of the Metrowest Symphony Orchestra and is manager/performer in the Boston Saxophone Quartet.
Bob Chadwick is a retired music educator who is very active playing saxophone with local Big Bands, pit orchestras for musicals, and plays baritone saxophone with the Boston Saxophone Quartet. When he’s not playing music during the summer, you’ll probably find him somewhere out on Salem Sound or beyond sailing his Cape Dory 30.
Dr. Eileen Yarrison was the first flutist to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Nebraska. She also holds a master’s in music from Pennsylvania State University. Eileen is principal flute of The Orchestra on The Hill (Ipswich). Dr. Yarrison is on the faculty of Salem State University, Gordon College, and the Groton Hill Music Center. She maintains a private music studio in Beverly.
David Benjamin is the Music Director of the North Shore Concert Band and The Cape Ann Community Band. He is a concert promoter on the North Shore, a retired music educator and a retired orchestra manager. He is also an active musician playing with many North Shore groups.
Dr. Ana Guigui, our featured soloist in the Pride of America concert, has a 35-year career as an interdisciplinary, professional artist, including Broadway national tours and Off-Broadway credits as a performer, a world touring keyboardist and vocalist for Christopher Cross and other Grammy award winning artists.
The North Shore Concert Band is comprised of professional musicians from the greater North Shore area. Salem musicians have performed annually at Salem Willows since the park opened in 1858. The North Shore Concert Band was formed in the 1930’s and has played at Salem Willows ever since. The free concerts are sponsored in part by The Musicians Performance Trust Fund, The City of Salem Trust Fund, The Salem Willows Merchants, area businesses and individual sponsors.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. Parking is free, restrooms are handicap accessible and the audience is encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic lunch (carry in-carry out). Rain dates are the following Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Location: Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows in Salem.
For concert information please contact Gordon Bowman, Band Manager Tel:978-531-9339 email: gbbjcb@verizon.net
North Shore Concert Band 2023 Salem Willows Schedule
July 11, 7:00p.m. American Salute
July 18, 7:00p.m. Out of This World
July 25, 7:00p.m. New England Composers
August 1, 7:00p.m. Music of the Home Front
August 8, 7:00p.m. Pride of America: All-American Composers
August 15, 7:00p.m. Band Favorites
All rain dates are the following Thursday evening, 7 p.m.