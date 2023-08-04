Starting August 5, the Manchester Summer Chamber Music will kick-off their 2023 summer concert series.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 1:19 pm
Starting August 5, the Manchester Summer Chamber Music will kick-off their 2023 summer concert series.
Until August 19, the organization will host concerts at the Barn at Castle Hill, Ipswich every Saturday at 7 p.m. On August 9-10, they will have two unique house concerts at 2 Masconomo Street, Manchester at 7 p.m.
Their anticipated debut this Saturday will be their first concert since their summer season in 2019.
The classical music concerts consist of a group of diverse, experienced, and well-educated musicians that ensure an engaging and lively experience.
Artistic directors and violinists Sage Cole, a Manchester native, and Lorna Tsai founded MSCM in 2009. Their mission is to use classical music and all of its fluidity and vibrancy to connect with audiences and promote the importance of music in all aspects of life.
To further enjoy the experience, picnicking is encouraged before the concert in the beautiful walled gardens of the Crane Estate. Small bites are available for pre-order at each Barn concert as well as a variety of drinks.
Tickets and more information available at manchestersummerchambermusic.org
