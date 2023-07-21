Carnival MBTS 2023

The carnival was a mainstay community event that raised funds for the Hornets Boosters for years remembered decades later by local young families. This fall, it’s coming back.  (Courtesy photo)

 

 

When Tyler Pinstein, a young man who grew up in MBTS and now lives here with his family, approached the Boosters about bringing back the carnival I had no idea how this experience would open my heart, and my eyes, helping me realize that a community fundraiser with so many nostalgic memories and stories would have the power to bring us together in a way that is meaningful and magical.

Emily McCavanagh is a member of the Manchester /Essex Boosters led by Donna Furse (President), Abby Levendusky (Treasurer), Maureen Twombly (Vice President) & Vicki Donnellan Valade.  To learn more about how you can become a part of this evolving group please email the Boosters at merhsboosters@gmail.com

 