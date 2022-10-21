The Floorwalker

Charlie Chaplin in the Floorwalker

Bring the whole family to the Gloucester Meetinghouse at the corner of Church and Middle Streets on Sunday, October 30 at 3 p.m. for an entertaining afternoon of classic silent movies with live keyboard accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis.

Children and adults of all ages will be delighted with the musical interpretation of keyboard artist Jeff Rapsis as he infuses new life into three works from the early era of cinematic history.  Rapsis has entertained audiences of all ages across New England with his fresh interpretation of this lost technique.  Founded in 2015, the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is dedicated to preserving the landmark building as a civic hub, entertainment venue, and community center.  The three films were selected for their wide appeal featuring non-stop action and knee-slapping comedy routines.  Presented on a large screen with live keyboard accompaniment, the afternoon of silent films offers a unique artform and an unforgettable experience for all.

