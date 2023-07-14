It was both a sold-out and at-capacity affair for the first annual North Shore Pride Drag Brunch By-the-Sea at Boo-Bird on Central Street in Manchester featuring Boston-based Drag Queen Mizery and her girls. Fun, delish ... and pretty!
First Annual Drag Brunch by the Sea
Tags
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Pink Moment: Mayflour Bakery Shines in Essex
- First Annual Drag by the Sea Brunch
- Kathryn Hardwick Wogan
- Another Amazing 4th of July in Manchester-by-the-Sea
- Rachel (Thelma Holly) ( Spencer ) Roberts
- Shop Thoughts: Summer Beach Reads
- For Chief Cleary, Leaving is More Bitter Than Sweet
- Mushroom of the Week: Chicken of the Woods
- Alice C. (Bell) Strangman
- Manchester Police Notes| July 7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.