Festival-by-the-Sea 2023

Manchester’s Festival-by-the-Sea has become a Cape Ann Classic, and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s community artisan event this year brought with it a crystal-clear amazing summer day and a whole lot of people to downtown.
The festival on Saturday was held in three Manchester: the Town Common on Central Street in front of Town Hall, Reed and Masconomo Parks along the harbor. More than 80 artists, artisans and food vendors set up tents throughout town selling their original artwork and handmade goods. Retailers and local restaurants also got into the game, setting up outside along the sidewalks to green customers for this family friendly event that included live outdoor entertainment, local shopping, sidewalk sales, restaurants, food trucks and fun activities for kids.