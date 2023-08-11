Friends_of_MBTS_Performing_Arts.jpg

We would love to have you share your talents with our community.  Please consider performing in the Performing Arts in the Park concert.  The evening is planned for 6- 8 p.m. at Masconomo Park on Tuesday, August 22 (Raindate Wednesday, August 23).  There will be a walk-through on Monday, August 21 beginning at 6 p.m. at Masconomo Park in the gazebo.  Performers should be entering grade 6 or above.  Performers who are younger than 6th grade must perform with an older student.   

