We would love to have you share your talents with our community. Please consider performing in the Performing Arts in the Park concert. The evening is planned for 6- 8 p.m. at Masconomo Park on Tuesday, August 22 (Raindate Wednesday, August 23). There will be a walk-through on Monday, August 21 beginning at 6 p.m. at Masconomo Park in the gazebo. Performers should be entering grade 6 or above. Performers who are younger than 6th grade must perform with an older student.
August 22 Performing Arts in the Park Sign-Up
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- George S. Scharfe
- John “Tosh” Doucette
- Friends of Manchester Trees Celebrates 50th Anniversary
- August 5 is Festival by the Sea in Manchester
- All Hail the Singing Beach Shuttle
- Maintaining Town Infrastructure
- Charles W. Goddard
- Off at School and Doing Great
- Thank You Sylvia Martin
- Manchester Police Notes | July 21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.