Friday, June 9 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. (5 p.m. reception) | Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
$ free
Art In The Barn will be presenting the magnificent works of the wonderful artists in the region this year. Held at the Essex County Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation in Essex, where more than a hundred artisans will show and sell their work. To kick it all off on Friday, a public reception with live music, beer, and food. On Saturday, expect to see artist demos while pastries and coffee will be served until supplies last.
Cox Reservation
82 Eastern Ave. | Essex
Freeman Family Exhibit
Friday, June 9, 5.30 pm.- 8 p.m.
$125/ticket ($60 tax-deductible)
An opening celebration for the Freeman Family Exhibit, “History Lives Here” at Wellspring’s historic home and to share in the achievements of current Wellspring students. An official G400+ event and celebrates the 1826 Freeman family who came to live at the property where Wellspring is headquartered today. Enjoy music from the 1890s – 1930s, the Freeman-era performed by The Blackburn Stompers, an early jazz era combo by members of the Cape Ann Big Band, and light fare by Essex-based Timothy S. Hopkins Catering.
Wellspring House
302 Essex Ave. | Gloucester
Magnolia Farmer’s Market Season Begins
Sun., June 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
$ free
Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September, enjoy local produce and food, artisan products and entertainment at this lively farmer’s market where organizers close off downtown Magnolia’s Lexington Avenue to vehicles, making the event fun, lively and safe.
Lexington Ave. |Magnolia
Gloucester Juneteenth Festival
Sat., June 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
$ free
Celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States! The third Gloucester Juneteenth Celebration is presented by the North Shore Juneteenth Association and CAM’s Community Engagement Committee Member, Toni Waldron, who hosted the first Gloucester Juneteenth Celebration in 2021. Learn about the Juneteenth Holiday and its connection to Cape Ann history while celebrating Black history through music, dance and food. At the Cape Ann Museum’s downtown campus.
Cape Ann Museum
27 Pleasant St. | Gloucester
Private Lives
Thru June 25
$49 adults, $39 seniors, $15 student
Gloucester Stage Co.’s 2023 summer season opens with this this uproarious timeless romantic comedy, set in a sophisticated world of cocktails, glamour, and sparkling repartee follows the ups, downs, and all-arounds of passion and betrayal. While honeymooning in France with their new spouses, an ex-husband and wife find themselves sharing a balcony at the same hotel and hilarity ensues. A Tony Award and Drama Desk Winner for Best Revival. Directed by award-winning director, educator and actor, Diego Arciniegas.
Gloucester Stage Company
267 E Main St. | Gloucester