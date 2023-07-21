Manchester, MA (01944)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.