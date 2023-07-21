Local Plein Air Artists Display Works to Benefit the Magnolia Library
The Magnolia Library and Community Center and Cape Ann Plein Air, Inc. are joining forces to present a free Midsummer Art Festival featuring the work of over a dozen Cape Ann area artists August 6 -12 in the Magnolia Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Magnolia.
Over 100 pieces of art will be displayed for sale, a portion of which will benefit the Magnolia Library and Community Center.
The event will kick off with an advance viewing on August 6 at 3 p.m., followed by a “Meet the Artist” reception at 6 p.m., featuring live music, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. The show will be open throughout the week from 2 -7 p.m. daily and feature live demonstrations by artists.
All the artists in the show have local roots and many are members of local art associations on Cape Ann. They regularly paint in the “plein air” style – a French term meaning out of doors – where the artist paints outside, directly from life, and relying on direct observation of the subject. Since the area is rich in subject matter, Cape Ann offers a long tradition of plein air painting – from Lane to Homer to Hopper. Four of the artists showing are current board members of Cape Ann Plein Air, and seven are former members of the Central Street Gallery Co-op in Manchester by the Sea. Eleven of the artists share instruction or mentorship by noted Gloucester artist David P. Curtis.
“We are pleased to bring a summer art show back to the Magnolia Library. By partnering with the prestigious Cape Ann Plein Air organization, we are able to offer quality artwork to our community while supporting the mission and work of the Magnolia Library.”, said Chris Boucher, President of the Magnolia Library Board of Directors.
Cape Ann Plein Air (CAPA) is a Cape Ann based organization dedicated to the advancement of arts and culture on Cape Ann and raising awareness of its long and important art heritage. CAPA sponsors and hosts a national art competition each year which draws nationally recognized painters vying for over $20,000 in awards. This week-long event has gained national prominence and recognition for attracting artists to the Cape Ann area and provides an opportunity for CAPA to support not only the artists but the businesses and community of Cape Ann.
Midsummer Art Festival
Magnolia Library and Community Center
1 Lexington Ave, Magnolia
August 6 – 12, 2 to 7 p.m.
Reception August 6, 6 p.m. with live music, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar
