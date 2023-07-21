Arts_Storella

Essex Ma., by Mike Storella. (Courtesy image)

 

Local Plein Air Artists Display Works to Benefit the Magnolia Library

The Magnolia Library and Community Center and Cape Ann Plein Air, Inc. are joining forces to present a free Midsummer Art Festival featuring the work of over a dozen Cape Ann area artists August 6 -12 in the Magnolia Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Magnolia.

