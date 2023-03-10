Artists' Garden

Jana Milbocker is the principal of Enchanted Gardens, a lecturer and author.

Lecturer and author Jana Milbocker will be the featured speaker at the Seaside Garden Club’s next meeting on Tuesday, March 14, where Milbocker will address artists’ gardens in New England. 

The program will take place at the Manchester Community Center and there is no charge to attend.

