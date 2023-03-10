Lecturer and author Jana Milbocker will be the featured speaker at the Seaside Garden Club’s next meeting on Tuesday, March 14, where Milbocker will address artists’ gardens in New England.
The program will take place at the Manchester Community Center and there is no charge to attend.
Some of our most beloved painters, sculptors and authors were inspired by the gardens they created. Attendees of Milbocker’s lecture will learn about the private havens of Edith Wharton, Julian Alden Weir, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Daniel Chester French, Emily Dickinson, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Celia Thaxter and others in this virtual tour.
Jana Milbocker is the principal of Enchanted Gardens, a lecturer and author. She combines horticulture, design, and travel tips to educate, inspire and delight both new and seasoned gardeners. Milbocker loves to visit gardens and historic sites in the U.S. and abroad, and share her trips through her books, photos, and blog. She published The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast in 2018; The Garden Tourist’s New England in 2020; and The Garden Tourist’s Florida in 2021.
The two-acre garden surrounding her Victorian home features more than 140 varieties of trees and shrubs, perennial gardens, peony and rose beds, water features and shady retreats.
Seaside Garden Clubs welcomes the public to this free program at the Manchester Community Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., program begins at 7:30 p.m.
This program is sponsored by a grant from the Manchester Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. The program is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
