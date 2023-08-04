On August 3, the Jane Deering Gallery in Gloucester will open Adin Murray’s Intertidal show with a public reception from 5 - 7 p.m.
Intertidal will run from the Aug. 3 opening to Aug. 30.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 1:19 pm
As in his two previous series, Horizon and Moon, Murray’s reverence for the spirit of the natural world continues with an exploration of the intertidal waters and the great salt marsh lands of Cape Ann. This new show is intended to give the viewer a peek into the process that Murray employs to create his work. Consisting of preparatory drawings, preparatory oil studies, and three final large format paintings, the exhibition affirms the fundamental stages in the development of a final piece.
Adin Murray holds a bachelor’s degree in art and biology from Tulane University and a Master’s of Fine Arts in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
His work is in a permanent collection at the Cape Ann Museum as well as in corporate and private collections in the US and abroad.
Murray lives and maintains a studio in Gloucester.
JANE DEERING GALLERY
Pleasant Street | Gloucester
