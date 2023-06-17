More than 20 watercolor paintings by local artist and Manchester resident Marion Hall will be on exhibit now through August 19 in BankGloucester's main lobby on Main Street in Gloucester.
The bank will host a public viewing for artist Marion Hall starting Saturday, June 20, and a reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 10 am to 12 pm.
The exhibit features 20 watercolor paintings, all celebrating the 2023 Gloucester 400+ anniversary celebration. Subjects in Hall's works include the Ocean Alliance’s Tarr & Wonson Paint Factory, local lighthouses, schooners under sail in the Gloucester Schooner Festival, the Lane House, fishing boats, the Bass Rocks surf, and more scenes of Cape Ann.
Marion’s style blends realism and impressionism, with a very colorful pallet and brilliant lighting. Her paintings are very expressive and evoke joyful emotions and quiet times.
Marion has been a Manchester by the Sea resident for more than 50 years. She graduated from Tufts University in 1966 and Boston Bouve’ College at Northeastern University with degrees in Physical Therapy. She was commissioned in the US Navy. After graduation, she was stationed at Chelsea Naval Hospital and worked with casualties from the Vietnam War. After her service, she was Chief Physical Therapist at Beverly Hospital. Marion raised a family of three children, Connie, Lisa, and Rob (now of Gloucester). She concurrently ran her private practice and consulted for community health organizations and the public school systems. Marion specialized in childhood development and senior care.
Upon retirement from healthcare, Marion began her pursuit of watercolor painting. Studying, practicing, painting, and exhibiting rapidly became her new passion. She has been recognized and accepted as an artist member of the North Shore Arts Association, the Rockport Art Association and Museum, and the New England Watercolor Society. Marion enjoys painting in her studio in Manchester.
She will lead a free watercolor workshop for seniors from Cape Ann at the North Shore Arts Association on four Wednesdays from 1-3 pm, July 19 and 20 and August 2 and 9.
Hall has illustrated two books for children about the wildlife on Cape Ann. “Let’s Go, Animal Tracks In The Snow” and “Let’s Go, Time to Explore At The Shore.” She volunteers as a docent at the Cape Ann Museum.
