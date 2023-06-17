Watercolor_Marion Hall
Photo Courtesy Marion Hall
Marion Hall Artist Photo.jpg

More than 20 watercolor paintings by local artist and Manchester resident Marion Hall will be on exhibit now through August 19 in BankGloucester's main lobby on Main Street in Gloucester.

The bank will host a public viewing for artist Marion Hall starting Saturday, June 20, and a reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 10 am to 12 pm.

