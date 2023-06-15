Last weekend in Essex, Art In The Barn kicked off with the works of art by nearly one hundred local artists. Held at the Essex County Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation, this year organizers changed up the event from a standing "Saturday, Sunday" affair to be a day earlier, so Friday hundreds of people descended on the property. Music and food were on hand, including beer from True North in Ipswich. This is one of the Greenbelt's bigger fundraising events of the year. And certainly, it's one of the most fun.
Art in the Barn '23: Success
Editorial Staff
