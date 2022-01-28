p_2 Art As Activism.jpg

The top ten shorts submitted by area high school students to the first annual Art as Activism Film Fest will be screened on Thursday, February 3 at 7 p.m. at the Cabot Theater in Beverly. The three- to five-minute films each tackle a variety of social justice issues.  Filmmakers of the top three entries will receive cash prizes. 

The contest is sponsored by Leading Ladies, a nonpartisan North Shore group founded by Manchester resident Therese Melden and committed to equity in education, housing, food, and employment, as well anti-racism and all forms of discrimination.

Admission is free.  Masks and social distancing are required.  The Cabot is located at 286 Cabot Street in Beverly.  More information at leadingladiesvote.org

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.