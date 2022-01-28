The top ten shorts submitted by area high school students to the first annual Art as Activism Film Fest will be screened on Thursday, February 3 at 7 p.m. at the Cabot Theater in Beverly. The three- to five-minute films each tackle a variety of social justice issues. Filmmakers of the top three entries will receive cash prizes.
The contest is sponsored by Leading Ladies, a nonpartisan North Shore group founded by Manchester resident Therese Melden and committed to equity in education, housing, food, and employment, as well anti-racism and all forms of discrimination.
Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required. The Cabot is located at 286 Cabot Street in Beverly. More information at leadingladiesvote.org.