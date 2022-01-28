Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.