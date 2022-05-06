The Manchester Club held its April meeting on Thursday, April 21 at the Legion Hall. It was well attended with more than 90 members and their guests on hand.
Bill Scott and Stan Koch served up their always anticipated Beef Kabob dinner over a bed of rice with a fresh garden salad and brownie ala mode for dessert. The Club is truly fortunate to have various members and their kitchen crews serving delicious meals at each month’s meeting.
At the conclusion of dinner, Club President Eric Aldrich called the meeting to order with an invitation to one of the evening’s guest speakers Brigadier General (Ret.) Jack Hammond to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Once the business part of the meeting was covered, guest speakers Bill Davidson and General Hammond spoke to the club about their involvement with the Home Base Program – the nation’s foremost private sector clinic devoted to treating the invisible wounds associated with military service. To date this organization has played a role in the treatment of more than 24,000 military service people, veterans and their families. It was a very informative talk leading many club members to inquire as to how to support this cause.
The next meeting of The Manchester Club will be held on Thursday, May 19 at the Legion Hall. Tim Brown and Chuck Filias will be serving their ever-popular Tenderloin dinner with all the fixings and the Club’s annual Scholarship raffle will be held. More than 50 raffle prizes are up for grabs courtesy of various club members and local businesses. Members are reminded if they have not mailed their raffle tickets in already, please bring them along to this meeting. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7 p.m. Club members should have received their email invitations by now. This is always a popular evening so sign up early!
Also, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament has been postponed to Monday, October 3 at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club. Everything else remains the same, $175 per player including greens fees and cart rental, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. preceded by a continental breakfast and then a Lobster & Steak Awards Dinner back at the Legion at the conclusion of play. As tradition holds, the Miraks will be providing a hole-in-one car to the first person to score an ace on a designated par three hole as well. Foursomes can sign up to play at www.themanchesterclub.com.