Apples Away! The Essex Shipbuilding Museum Celebrates Its 2021 Season End with A Lively Fall Festival Complete with Apple Armada
This past Saturday, the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum hosted its annual Fall Festival in the Shipyard with music, food, crafts and general merriment marking the end of the Shipbuilding Museum’s 2021 season. The gathering was particularly festive for kids who participated in crafting clamshell ornaments, stamp artwork and best of all — the Apple Armada! Over 200 apples were donated by Russell Orchards in Ipswich for kids to fashion into their own floating apple vessel using STEM concepts. The apple boats were then launched from the Essex Main Street bridge to “race” up the Essex River. What a lovely way to end a successful season.