 

It was sparkling sunshine and quince summer at the public boat launch behind Manchester’s Town Hall on Sunday for the 13th Annual Cardboard Box Regatta and the rim of the inner harbor was packed with spectators who’d all come out to witness a lighthearted-but-nevertheless-ruthless waves of competition that pitted fathers against daughters, youngsters against teachers, policemen against Select Board members. 

