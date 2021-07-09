Join Patton Homestead at the 6th annual military service day at Patton Homestead from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m on July 17th.
Military Service Day is a day-long exhibition of vintage military vehicles, equipment, military reenactors, speakers – both veterans and academics – and other veteran-related attractions, held on the grounds of the home of one of America’s most famous and celebrated military families – the Pattons. The day also recognizes the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post, established 1919 in its efforts to support veterans and their families in Hamilton, Mass. and beyond.
Exhibitions this year will include: WWII US 1943 M4A Sherman Tank and US WWII 1943 M10 Tank Destroyer operating demonstrations, US ARMY UH-60 Blackhawk landing pending weather, mission change, Massachusetts State Police EC135 Helicopter landing pending weather, mission change, K9 units and Massachusetts National Guard band, combat squad, MP units, artillery and vehicles.
Additionally, there will be Food truck vendors serving family friendly lunches and treats!
Call Peter Gwinn at 978-317-1234 for more information about the event. The event is free of admission and all is welcome!