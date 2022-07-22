Operation Troop Support and the Legion Riders held a “packing day” at Amaral Bailey American Legion Post 113 on Saturday. Several times a year OTS holds these events around New England where they pack boxes with books, games, DVD’s, hygiene products and non-perishable food items, etc. The boxes are then shipped to deployed troops around the world. On this day a recently returned serviceman came to volunteer and to thank the organizers as he and his mates were recipients of these care packages.
OTS and the Legion Riders Pack Gift Boxes
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cell Signaling Purchases 50-Acre MAC Property, Leases MAC Back To Current Management
- Goodbye, Principal Roberts
- Chapter 40B Water, Sewer Issues Debated
- David Buck Crosby
- Robert Edgar Landry
- Letter To The Editor: The Town’s Future
- Temporary Essex River Bridge
- Compost and PFAS
- Needed Attention Turning To Water
- Alfred Powers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.