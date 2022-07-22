Operation_Troop_Support

Volunteers pack boxes during an Operation Troop Support event at the American Legion in Manchester.

 Photo: Paul Clark

Operation Troop Support and the Legion Riders held a “packing day” at Amaral Bailey American Legion Post 113 on Saturday.  Several times a year OTS holds these events around New England where they pack boxes with books, games, DVD’s, hygiene products and non-perishable food items, etc.  The boxes are then shipped to deployed troops around the world.  On this day a recently returned serviceman came to volunteer and to thank the organizers as he and his mates were recipients of these care packages.

