Therese Melden and her We Are America the Beautiful team [www.weareamericathebeautiful.org] organized yet another informative session last Monday. We Are America the Beautiful [WAATB] is a nonpartisan educational organization that has as its mission building community through the organization of gatherings to discuss important issues, and conveying the significance of voting to impact those issues.
The September 19 lecture was the first in in person meeting after a long time. It focused on the American Healthcare System. I consider myself fairly well educated about this topic but there was still plenty to learn from Kelly Pesanelli, PT, MSPT, senior lecturer at the Department of Health Sciences of Boston University’s Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation sciences. The sessions are usually recorded and the link is provided in the newsletter to which you can subscribe by going to the WAATB website and sign up.
A big thank you to Therese and Kelly to help us digest the complexities of our American Healthcare System.