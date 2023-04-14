Biometric data is implicated whenever someone’s identity must be verified.  The question is simple: is it better to verify someone’s identity manually (with a password or by matching them to a photo), or biometrically (with a fingerprint or an iris scan).  Most people do not regularly think about.  But identities are verified every day.  Phones are unlocked using facial recognition or thumbprint, people log in to their favorite websites using passwords or PIN numbers, government services are distributed using identification cards.  All of these are potential places where biometric identification could possibly replace a preexisting form of screening.

This issue is about personal privacy, public safety, innovation, accessibility, and economic growth. It implicates a far-ranging area of new and emerging technologies.  The present benefits of biometric recognition are not fully clear, and the future payoffs are equally uncertain.  Optimists may believe biometrics will solve complex problems like security and accessibility and doomsayers who say it will usher in the arrival of a security state.  As it often does, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Point / Counterpoint is a regular feature in the Manchester Cricket by the Manchester Essex Regional High School Debate Team.  Readers who would like to respond, or follow up with the team, please email news@thecricket.com.