Debate has returned to ME Regional High School with the arrival of Joan McWhorter as primary coach, assisted by debate coach emeritus Tim Averill and a group of eager debaters, all ready to re-establish MERHS as one of the premier debate teams in New England.  

Point, Counterpoint will be a monthly feature highlighting a current team debate topic.  Sometimes controversial, these “pro” and “con” arguments follow specific rules of debate to ensure a fair and challenging competition.  They do not represent the opinion of the debater.  In fact, debate fosters strong civil discourse because debaters are often forced to adopt and defend views they may not agree with.

Have an opinion on this topic?  The team welcomes thoughts on both sides from our readers.  Email us at merhsdebate@thecricket.com to share your opinion with the team or to submit a Letter to the Editor, which we will publish. 