The “No First Use” nuclear doctrine—in which a country pledges not to use nuclear weapons or any other weapons of mass destruction first— has taken center stage in world politics recently.  The Manchester Essex Regional High School Debate Team has taken up this question, arguing both sides.  The power of high school debate as a program is it forces all participants to defend every side of a debate effectively, regardless of whether they are in personal agreement with the position.  Debate builds skills that are powerful in considering other opinions and engaging important current events like this one about the ethics of weapons of mass destruction during times of war.

This week, Finn O’Hara defends the “Yes” position and Charlie Lations defends the “No” position.  Here they are:

