To the Editor.
Masconomo Council 1232 Manchester by-the Sea Knights of Columbus recently concluded its annual fall fundraiser with record results. That signature Council program supports a wide range of charitable activities of which Council 1232 can be justifiably proud.
The generosity of parishioners from The Visitation Parish, comprised of Sacred Heart, Manchester by- the Sea and St John’s, Essex, as well as that of well-wishers from throughout Cape Ann and beyond, enabled the Council to raise record funds this year. That will allow us to extend and strengthen our charitable outreach.
Our fundraising success is attributable both to the support of the raffle by Cape Ann residents and to the generosity of Cape Ann restaurants and businesses that have supported the raffle with goods and services since its inception. Our giving program would not exist without the loyal support of local contributing businesses. We are especially grateful for their continued support during a COVID-19 pandemic year that put everyone to the test in terms of both their physical and economic health.
We are indebted to the following area businesses for their commitment to the community and Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus:
Manchester by-the-Sea: Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus; Sullco; Stonybrook Water; Cape Ann Savings Bank; Allen’s Pharmacy; Standley’s Garage; Nor’ East Frameworks; Crosby’s Marketplace; Cala’s; The Antique Table; The Mooring; Bravo by the Sea; Manchester Hardware; Nor’East Cleaners; Harrigan’s Liquors; Captain Dusty; Allie’s Beach Street Café; Cricket Press; David Slade Family
Gloucester: Sudbay Motors; Scott Energy; Lobsta Land Restaurant; The Causeway Restaurant; Bass Rocks Golf Club; The Liquor Locker; Ryan and Wood Distillery; 525 Tavern Magnolia; Atlantis Ocean Front Café; Cape Ann Whale Watch; Anthony Bullock Family
Essex: Windward Grille; The Village Restaurant; Shea’s Riverside; Woodman’s Restaurant; Blue Marlin Restaurant; The Great Marsh Brewery; Cape Ann Golf Course
Rockport: Roy Moore Lobster Co.
Beverly Farms: Chapman’s Greenhouse
Beverly: Beverly Depot Diner
Prides Crossing: Prides Crossing Confections
Masconomo Council 1232’s drive to raise funds to support worthy causes is a group effort. However, one brother knight deserves special attention and thanks for the fundraiser’s standout success. Richard Sullivan is the sparkplug, the catalyst, and the inspiration for this fundraiser’s resilience despite the grip of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. We owe Richard a debt of thanks and a resounding round of applause. In a time of adversity, Richard is our Happy Warrior.
Phil Monahan, Grand Knight
Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus
Manchester by the Sea