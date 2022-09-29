I ask that you hold off on considering any policy changes regarding Sand Dollar Cove and concentrate on the many harbor development projects, including boatyard dock expansion, Harbormaster Offices and restrooms, Reed Park Dock expansion, and Tucks Point Rehabilitation. Improper buoy markings, confusing enforcement, and poor communication sent out to the community need to be correct before moving forward.
This week’s Cricket article identifies the Long Beach “swim buoys” as being incorrectly marked with too many buoys being placed in front of the property owners’ docks. The Harbormaster has a copy of the permit stating that the proper buoys should be six open face “Caution” buoys, not seven closed faced “Exclusionary” buoys, which are completely different when it comes to enforcement expectations.
Bion acknowledges that these buoys are confusing. I trust that he will be working with the Coast Guard and property owners to correct the signage and enforcement to comply with the Coast Guard permit before the next boating season. It is important that Manchester’s interpretation of Federal Coast Guard and State Law is standardized and brought in line with how neighboring Cape Ann communities administer their harbors.
We as a town trust in our Select Board to implement policies to coincide with the will of the residents and visitors of Manchester by-the-Sea. This is why the Manchester Harbor Department needs to standardize its foundation before asking the Board to implement policy concerning Sand Dollar Cove. Any rush to create policy could mire the Town in litigation if the signage, interpretation of the law, and communication to the community is not corrected first.
Whether you are fishing, paddling, sailing, or just floating around on a summer day the ocean is there to bring everyone together.