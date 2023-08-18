To the Editor,

On July 27th the Manchester Select Board held a forum to discuss how to replace the rotting pilings beneath the Tucks Point pier.  Four options were presented (now reduced to three), all aimed at protecting the much-loved Rotunda from rising sea levels and storm surge flooding.  While each option will keep the existing 115’ stone and wood access pier in its present location, raised higher, there are more options for the Rotunda.  As follows, according to the engineering report (with preliminary cost estimates):