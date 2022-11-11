To the Editor,

Manchester/Essex cheerleaders had the privilege to join the Cape Ann League Fall Cheerleading Championship, held Thursday night, November 3, 2022, at Pentucket Regional High School.  Although this is a familiar event for six of the seven high schools competing, it was the FIRST for Manchester/Essex.  I am so proud of these girls, for taking the challenge, knowing they had the least training of all.  It takes a lot of courage and confidence, aside from the skill, to go out on a limb, especially when you are in high school and feel everyone else is better than you.  So, BRAVO to the Hornets' cheers!  You are all winners!