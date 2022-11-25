To the Editor,

Manchester’s Town Meeting on November 14 was chaotic.  Some have said it exemplified the incompetency of our local government.  Whether that accusation is valid or not, my view is that it was one of the best Town Meetings I’ve attended in 50 years.  Given the chaos we witnessed for over three hours, this opinion seems odd.  Or is it?

The author is a 50-year resident of Manchester, and a past member of the Finance Committee