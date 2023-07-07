I write to thank those residents who made time to attend the Special Town Meeting last Wednesday. More than 250 voters came out on an early summer evening to approve the revised assessment from the Regional School District and consider other important issues. This citizen commitment to town government is heartening.
Among the issues we acted on were amendments to the Town’s Zoning By-law proposed by the Planning Board. Several speakers commented on the work of the Board over many years to modernize and clarify our zoning regulations. While the process has faced challenges and even controversies, no group of volunteers has devoted more effort to a task over such a long time. The members deserve our gratitude for their diligence and perseverance.
I extend my own appreciation to the voters themselves. Zoning is not simple. The discussion demonstrated that residents had done their homework to fully understand the amendments and were well-prepared to discuss them and vote. As a result, we finished the meeting a few minutes after 8 p.m.
Manchester Town Moderator