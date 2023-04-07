I write to thank the 300 voters who made time to attend the Annual Town Meeting on Monday.  Although the warrant was fairly short, many of the articles involved financial, legal or practical issues that were complex.  It was clear from the thoughtful and thorough discussion that everyone had come well prepared.

My gratitude also goes to the Soundwaves and music teacher Fiona Dooley.  Their performance was wonderful, started the meeting on a high note (pun intended), and brought many people to the meeting early, helping to avoid the last-minute crush that occurred last fall.  I hope the Soundwaves will become a town meeting tradition.