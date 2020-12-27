To the Editor
Troop 3 would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our community for their support during our Christmas Tree Fundraiser. We were incredibly successful and even managed to sell out in only three weekends. We are blessed to live in a place that takes care of its own. We would like to thank each one of you that respected our protocol to keep our sale safe during this pandemic. A special shout out to David Cressey from Cressey Nurseries for the fantastic trees and wreaths. We hope that through our beautiful Christmas trees, wreaths and other greens our townspeople enjoy a festive Christmas at home this year. It has been a challenging year for sure we are looking ahead to brighter days. May you all have a happy and healthy holiday. Best Wishes from the Scouts and Families of Troop 3.
Christine Metrano
Troop 3 | Manchester