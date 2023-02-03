To the Editor,

From humble beginnings as a small food pantry, Beverly Bootstraps has grown into a leading social service agency on the North Shore.  Last year, we celebrated 30 years of community support. With the generous support of our donors, volunteers, and the community, we now offer a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop.  What began as a small Food Pantry in the basement of a church has become a cornerstone of community support.