To the Editor,
I presented my proposal to the Select Board last night to establish a Manchester-by-the-Sea Town Governed Human Rights & Inclusion Committee whose role would be to uphold civil and human rights in our town policies and actions, and to promote and support equity, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of Town Government. That would include Housing, Employment, Education and Public Accommodation, to name a few. Of note is that there are currently Town/City governed Human Rights Committees in Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, Danvers, Gloucester, Beverly, Newburyport, etc. Several of the members of the Select Board mentioned that the Select Board are trying to decrease the number of Committees in the Town. This comment by the Select Board came shortly after the Select Board's favorable vote on the "Bike & Pedestrian Committee" agenda item. The Select Board has deferred my request to their future discussions on Town Governance (not sure what that means) and they informed me they would get back to me in the future (not sure when that will be). For those in support of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for everyone in Manchester by-the-Sea, I thank you in advance, and I thank the Select Board in advance for their consideration of this much needed Government sanctioned Committee.