To the Editor,
I am writing in support of Chris Olney and his seeking re-election to the Manchester Planning Board.
Chris is a long-time resident of Manchester and knows our community well. The experience and values that Chris brings to his current position on the Planning Board allow him to make responsible and insightful decisions for our community. Manchester has several issues before us now and in the upcoming months and years. The decisions made on these matters will have lasting impact on our town. It is important that these decisions be made by people who understand not only the issues but the complexities of Manchester as well. Chris has done an excellent job in his time on the Planning Board. His re-election will allow him to continue his dedicated and responsible, thoughtful work on the Town’s behalf.
Please join with me in voting for Chris Olney for Planning Board at the Town elections on Tuesday May 16.
Sincerely,
Sue Thorne
Manchester
