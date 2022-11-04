To the Editor,
I fully support Ashley Sullivan for State Representative because she will put her community and constituents first!
Unlike her opponent, incumbent State Rep Ferrante, she will not vote to increase her own pay at taxpayers' expense while the rest of us are struggling to make ends meet; as a wife, mother, small business owner, she knows what every day people are going through in our economy, and that we can't just vote to raise our own pay.
Unlike her opponent, Ashley Sullivan actually knows, from her business experience of working with fishermen, the needs of the fishing community and will work to get them the tax and regulatory relief, and the grants for the equipment, they need on the waterfront.
Unlike Ferrante who voted against making committee votes transparent, Ashley will fight for transparency on Beacon Hill.
Unlike Ferrante who voted against temporary gas tax relief while fuel prices have doubled, Ashley Sullivan has come out strong against tax hikes including Ballot Question 1 which threatens to raise taxes on many businesses and families in a struggling economy.
Unlike Ferrante who voted twice, and will vote yes on ballot Question 4, to give illegal immigrants driver's licenses, Ashley Sullivan will vote NO on 4; Ashley supports legal immigration and also understands that granting licenses to those who entered the country illegally does not make our roads safer, but rather rewards those who broke our laws to enter our country. Ashley agrees with Governor Baker in his veto that, because of the RMV's automatic voter registration system, many illegal immigrants could end up on our voter rolls, and that the RMV is not equipped to verify the authenticity of foreign documents.
And unlike Ferrante, in their only debate together -- Ashley talked about real problems that require real solutions; protecting our zoning rights, getting out of the one size fits all Boston area designation of "affordable housing", and the need for tax and regulatory relief for small businesses to help create more jobs in Cape Ann.
I'm also supporting Ashley Sullivan for State Rep because Ashley is resilient. Through a life experience that included many hardships, ups and downs, and even present-day challenges during the campaign that would have knocked anyone down, she has pushed through it all with courage and determination. Her love for people, family, and life, and her family and friends love for her, has kept her going. She is the true fighter we need for this district.
If you vote for Ashley Sullivan, you are voting for a person who will fight for you, every day and with all her heart! Please vote for Ashley Sullivan on November 8.
Sincerely,
Jonathan Ring
Rockport